apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:12 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Pima Dr. S
2410 South Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1674 sqft
2410 Pima Dr. S Available 07/13/20 Unfurnished Long Term Pool Home! Large Lot! - This is a beautiful POOL home! Unfurnished long term rental centrally located! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home sits on .
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2085 Mesquite Ave #42
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
980 sqft
2085 Mesquite Ave #42 Available 10/01/20 Furnished Winter Condo - Condo- Winter Furnished- Available winter 2020-2021 season, 4 month minimum upstairs unit, community pool & spa. Close to down town. No pets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3190 Amigo Dr
3190 Amigo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1638 sqft
3190 Amigo Dr Available 11/01/20 Fully Furnished Winter Rental - Available Winter season 2020-2021.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Starline Drive
3040 Starline Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1334 sqft
Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1861 MONTANA Vista
1861 Montana Vista, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1094 sqft
Fully furnished single level, 2 bedroom Los Lagos condo close to the London Bridge and the island! Close to shopping and nightlife! All utilities, cable & internet included.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1989 Mesquite Ave
1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
Great downtown location w/pool, spa & clubhouse area. All new paint & flooring. Carport parking only.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1650 Smoketree
1650 Smoketree Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live life by the water in this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in Lakeshore Village. Fully furnished and nicely upgraded with everything you need, price includes utilities.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1825 Los Lagos Cir
1825 Los Lagos Circle, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Lovely single family Los Lagos Villages fully furnished, turnkey. Available minimum 3 months, available June 1 thru January 29, 2021. Directly across from the awesome community pool. Fully walled in backyard. NO PETS>
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
818 Talley Ln
818 Talley Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1413 sqft
**Seasonal Vacation Rental Available for Winter 2020**Nestled in a cul de sac just off Kiowa No.and a straight shot to Windsor launch. This trendy property is set up with (1) King, (2) Queens and a set of KIDS ONLY bunk beds.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1347 Aviation Dr
1347 Aviation Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1879 sqft
Charming and elegant three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the lake side of the highway.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2110 Swanson Ave
2110 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
949 sqft
Welcome to The Views, Lake Havasu's premier adult community. Designed to promote healthy living, engage your adventurous spirit, and build lasting friendships. Featuring upscale amenities and conveniences to add ease and comfort to your life.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
90 Lakemaster Ln
90 Lakemaster Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1630 sqft
VACATION/WINTER/HOLIDAY RENTAL ONLYBeautifully Pool home. Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, centrally located neighborhood. Features stylish furnishings, large screen televisions. Decorated in light tones for a relaxing feel.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2560 James Dr
2560 James Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1311 sqft
4 Month Minimum, WINTER RENTAL - FURNISHED. Clean and everything you need. Community Pool for minimal charges to the tenant if you want to use the facility. Great location close to the desert. Includes all utilities with up to $100.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2360 Huntington Dr
2360 Huntington Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1255 sqft
VACATION RENTAL ONLY.Fantastic fully furnished Vacation home with HEATED POOL! Conveniently located on the North side of town and close to shopping. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.Small lake views from front & back.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2094 Mesquite Ave # 212
2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
677 sqft
Furnished Short Term Condo - Fully furnished condo. This is a lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with a 1 car underground parking. This unit is close to shopping and the hot spots on McCulloch! Walking distance to local parks.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hills
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
929 Genoa Dr
929 Genoa Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
Popular Nautical Estates Townhouse- on the Island. Features tile counters & tile living room flooring. Includes stackable washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Recently updated & remodeled. Like new inside!! Security gated complex.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.
