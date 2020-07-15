All apartments in Corona de Tucson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

17033 S. Mesa Shadows Drive

17033 S Mesa Shadows Drive · (520) 777-6507 ext. 2
Location

17033 S Mesa Shadows Drive, Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641
Santa Rita Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17033 S. Mesa Shadows Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2901 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4/2 with huge loft in Vail/Corona De Tucson - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Santa Rita Ranch II. Fantastic 2 story - 4 bedroom/3 bath home with all of the extras. Located in a Corona De Tucson, this beauty offers a spacious, bright floor plan. Ground floor with formal living/formal dining rooms, kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized panty and breakfast bar. Second level with huge loft, all bedrooms, guest bathroom and Master suite. Great views, view fence A/C, 2 car garage, so much more! Please call Daniel 520-777-6507 ext 2 to set up a showing or if you have questions. We do a credit check and criminal background on all tenants

(RLNE3994405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

