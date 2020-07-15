17033 S. Mesa Shadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4/2 with huge loft in Vail/Corona De Tucson - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Santa Rita Ranch II. Fantastic 2 story - 4 bedroom/3 bath home with all of the extras. Located in a Corona De Tucson, this beauty offers a spacious, bright floor plan. Ground floor with formal living/formal dining rooms, kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized panty and breakfast bar. Second level with huge loft, all bedrooms, guest bathroom and Master suite. Great views, view fence A/C, 2 car garage, so much more! Please call Daniel 520-777-6507 ext 2 to set up a showing or if you have questions. We do a credit check and criminal background on all tenants



(RLNE3994405)