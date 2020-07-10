Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:55 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA 1444 SQFT, AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrig, Washer/Dryer 2 Car Garage. No Fence Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 1115 sq ft condo in the Montana Terrace HOA with carport, gas heat, gas fireplace, A/C, ceiling fans, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stack washer/dryer, walk-in closet and deck. End/corner unit.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3100 N Bob Court
3100 Bob Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Prescott Valley Apartment 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 296592 Brand new construction, everything is new, appliances include washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator , microwave, new carpet, fresh paint, has air conditioning and central

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4261 N. Tonopah Drive
4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1698 sqft
4261 N.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B
3168 Dome Rock Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
863 sqft
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B Available 07/14/20 Condo in Montana Villas HOA ~ COMP HOLD - 0255 ~ Electric Range ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Whole House Fan ~ 1 Car Carport ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
1120 N Opal Drive
1120 North Opal Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! 2 BD, 2 BA 1475 SQFT, Window AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Refrig, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Carport Parking, Fully Furnished.

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Victorian Estates
2057 N Oxford
2057 North Oxford, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 7/15 3 BDRM 2.1/4 BA, 1551 SQFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN VICTORIAN ESTATE. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFL VIEW, MASTER BDRM LARGE WITH WALKIN CLOSET/FULL BATH. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2181 Elkhorn Drive #A
2181 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1356 sqft
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.

