/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:55 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA 1444 SQFT, AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrig, Washer/Dryer 2 Car Garage. No Fence Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 1115 sq ft condo in the Montana Terrace HOA with carport, gas heat, gas fireplace, A/C, ceiling fans, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stack washer/dryer, walk-in closet and deck. End/corner unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3100 N Bob Court
3100 Bob Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Prescott Valley Apartment 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 296592 Brand new construction, everything is new, appliances include washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator , microwave, new carpet, fresh paint, has air conditioning and central
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4261 N. Tonopah Drive
4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1698 sqft
4261 N.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B
3168 Dome Rock Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
863 sqft
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B Available 07/14/20 Condo in Montana Villas HOA ~ COMP HOLD - 0255 ~ Electric Range ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Whole House Fan ~ 1 Car Carport ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
1120 N Opal Drive
1120 North Opal Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! 2 BD, 2 BA 1475 SQFT, Window AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Refrig, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Carport Parking, Fully Furnished.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Victorian Estates
2057 N Oxford
2057 North Oxford, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 7/15 3 BDRM 2.1/4 BA, 1551 SQFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN VICTORIAN ESTATE. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFL VIEW, MASTER BDRM LARGE WITH WALKIN CLOSET/FULL BATH. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2181 Elkhorn Drive #A
2181 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1356 sqft
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.