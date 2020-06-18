All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

8601 N Johnny Miller Drive

8601 North Johnny Miller Drive · (888) 327-1090 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
Tucson National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting. Master bedroom w/king bed, large walk-in closet and access to the patio. Guest bedroom is set up for a home office w/fax & printer plus wall bed for guests. The community heated pool & spa with mountain views is right across the street. Rates vary depending on season and lease terms-contact leasing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have any available units?
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have?
Some of 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive offer parking?
No, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive has a pool.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have accessible units?
No, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 N Johnny Miller Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
