Apartment List
/
AR
/
van buren
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Alpine
38 Alpine Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1692 sqft
PENDING - Adorable 3B / 2BA / 2CG - (1,692 sf) in VB - PENDING - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a fireplace. Spacious living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, and large open back yard (not fenced).

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Mitzi Lane
306 Mitzi Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1556 sqft
306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Granite Cir
2201 Granite Circle, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1461 sqft
2201 Granite Cir Available 07/06/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN VAN BUREN - 2201 Granite Circle Van Buren, at 72956 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,461sqft home $895 a month $500 Deposit 2 Car Garage Corner Lot Tile and Carpet Open Living and Dining Washer//Dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1867 Green Meadow DR
1867 Green Meadow Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$870
1242 sqft
Gorgeous all electric 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with 2 car garage and furnished kitchen for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1201 North 37th
1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2310 N 52nd ST
2310 North 52nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1136 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath. Nice size yard. 2 car Carport. Several newer updates on interior. Wood, laminate and tile floors. Tile showers. central Heat and air. Apply at mrr.managebuilding.com

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Rogers AVE
9200 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Home. New Paint. granite counters. Wood look tile floors. Walk in closets. large Family room with Rock Fireplace. Up to 1 acre........... apply with MRR.Managebuilding.com

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
5500-5502 Summit Court - 5500
5500 Summit Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Features granite countertop, ceiling fans. I bedroom downstairs with private bath, 2 bedrooms upstairs with tub and shower combination. 1 mile to University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Ingalls Lane Side A
2121 Ingalls Ln, Crawford County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Duplex for Rent in Alma...Available July 10th - 2121 Ingalls Lane Side A in Alma is offered for rent by Real Property Management Firstchoice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a single car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Fort Smith
1 Unit Available
2510 Tulsa
2510 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bed/2 Bath Home - Tenant pays gas electric and water. Located next to Carnall School (RLNE4182177)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
600 Chateau
600 Chateau Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1366 sqft
600 Chateau Available 07/01/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Beautiful Home for Lease! - Updated pics coming soon for this 1,366 sf - beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage- traditional style house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3811 Gary ST
3811 Gary Street, Fort Smith, AR
Totally updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
477027 E 1060 RD
477027 E 1060 Rd, Long, OK
3 Bedrooms
$600
916 sqft
Cute little farm house in rural Roland/ Liberty. Three bedroom 1 1/2 bath. New Paint and light Fixtures. Wood Floors. Beautiful shade trees with 1 Acre.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Similar Pages

Van Buren 2 BedroomsVan Buren 3 Bedrooms
Van Buren Apartments with GarageVan Buren Apartments with Parking
Van Buren Dog Friendly ApartmentsVan Buren Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, ARFarmington, AR
Prairie Grove, ARTahlequah, OKGreenwood, AR
Poteau, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas