/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Alpine
38 Alpine Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1692 sqft
PENDING - Adorable 3B / 2BA / 2CG - (1,692 sf) in VB - PENDING - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a fireplace. Spacious living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, and large open back yard (not fenced).
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Mitzi Lane
306 Mitzi Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1556 sqft
306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Granite Cir
2201 Granite Circle, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1461 sqft
2201 Granite Cir Available 07/06/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN VAN BUREN - 2201 Granite Circle Van Buren, at 72956 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,461sqft home $895 a month $500 Deposit 2 Car Garage Corner Lot Tile and Carpet Open Living and Dining Washer//Dryer
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1867 Green Meadow DR
1867 Green Meadow Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$870
1242 sqft
Gorgeous all electric 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with 2 car garage and furnished kitchen for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1201 North 37th
1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2310 N 52nd ST
2310 North 52nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1136 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath. Nice size yard. 2 car Carport. Several newer updates on interior. Wood, laminate and tile floors. Tile showers. central Heat and air. Apply at mrr.managebuilding.com
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Rogers AVE
9200 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Home. New Paint. granite counters. Wood look tile floors. Walk in closets. large Family room with Rock Fireplace. Up to 1 acre........... apply with MRR.Managebuilding.com
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
5500-5502 Summit Court - 5500
5500 Summit Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Features granite countertop, ceiling fans. I bedroom downstairs with private bath, 2 bedrooms upstairs with tub and shower combination. 1 mile to University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Ingalls Lane Side A
2121 Ingalls Ln, Crawford County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Duplex for Rent in Alma...Available July 10th - 2121 Ingalls Lane Side A in Alma is offered for rent by Real Property Management Firstchoice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a single car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Fort Smith
1 Unit Available
2510 Tulsa
2510 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bed/2 Bath Home - Tenant pays gas electric and water. Located next to Carnall School (RLNE4182177)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
600 Chateau
600 Chateau Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1366 sqft
600 Chateau Available 07/01/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Beautiful Home for Lease! - Updated pics coming soon for this 1,366 sf - beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage- traditional style house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3811 Gary ST
3811 Gary Street, Fort Smith, AR
Totally updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
477027 E 1060 RD
477027 E 1060 Rd, Long, OK
3 Bedrooms
$600
916 sqft
Cute little farm house in rural Roland/ Liberty. Three bedroom 1 1/2 bath. New Paint and light Fixtures. Wood Floors. Beautiful shade trees with 1 Acre.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.