3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gentry, AR
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Gentry
1 Unit Available
111 S Collins AVE
111 South Collins Avenue, Gentry, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1415 sqft
Brand new construction rental in Gentry! Ideally located in the heart of Gentry just South of Main Street. Within walking distance of the park, library, and Gentry Intermediate School (Grades 3-5) 1 mile from McKee plant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Gentry
1 Unit Available
113 S Collins AVE
113 South Collins Avenue, Gentry, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1415 sqft
Brand new construction rental in Gentry! Ideally located in the heart of Gentry just South of Main Street. Within walking distance of the park, library, and Gentry Intermediate School (Grades 3-5) 1 mile from McKee plant.
Results within 5 miles of Gentry
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2021 W Harvard ST
2021 West Harvard Street, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2030 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in Siloam Springs. It is only a short drive from John Brown University and near Highway 412. This house also has a spacious backyard with patio area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Azlin PL Unit #D
1905 Azlin Place, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage Townhouse in Siloam Springs with all appliances included. 6 ft privacy fenced yard, walking distance to City Park and just minutes to John Brown University & Cherokee Casino. Additional fees for pets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2004 A Azlin Place
2004 Azlin Pl, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage Townhouse in Siloam Springs with all appliances. Walking distance to City Park & Minutes from John Brown University & Cherokee Casino. 6 ft privacy fenced yard. Additional deposits & fees for pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1905 D Azlin Place
1905 Azlin Pl, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage Townhouse in Siloam Springs with all appliances. Walking distance to City Park & Minutes from John Brown University & Cherokee Casino. 6 ft privacy fenced yard. Additional deposits & fees for pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
514 S CARL ST
514 South Carl Street, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$799
1340 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one!
1 of 11
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
23111 W Christopher DR Unit #B
23111 W Christopher Dr, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Brand New Duplex located off Lawlis Rd. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with single car garage. Luxury Wood Plank Vinyl Flooring throughout. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and Granite Countertops. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are NOT included.
Results within 10 miles of Gentry
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Gravette
1 Unit Available
511 4th Ave SW
511 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1152 sqft
Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14378 W Hwy 12
14378 W Highway 12, Highfill, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3205 sqft
Just 4 minutes outside of the Bentonville City limits you will find this large spacious home that sits on a large lot. The home is clean but needs some work.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14516 Goodlett RD
14516 Goodlett Road, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3400 sqft
Modern Farm House with acreage. Gorgeous 1 year new farm house in peaceful setting. 3400 sq ft house, 3 bed / 3 bath, loft, 40 x 60 shop w/ bathroom & w/d hookups! Walk in pantry w/ storm shelter. Too many 1st class features to list.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1206 Haden St A
1206 S Haden St, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1101 sqft
Duplex For Rent - Built In 2018: These Duplexes in Siloam Springs are less than 2 miles to John brown University, Cherokee Casino, Walmart neighborhood market and just south of the McDonalds off of 412.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1008 Holly St B
1008 S Holly St, Siloam Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1301 sqft
Brand New Townhomes - These great townhomes in Siloam Springs are less than 2 miles to John brown University, Cherokee Casino, Walmart neighborhood market and just south of the McDonalds off of 412.