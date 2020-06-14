Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will not find a nicer home at this price in this great location. Located walking distance to Van Buren schools, this house is ready for a family! Near Walmart and a lot of restaurants and Parks. Call MeChelle 479-471-1471 for more information.



Rent $1,100

Deposit $800

Application fee $50 per adult



website for applications: rpmfirstchoice.com



