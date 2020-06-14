All apartments in Van Buren
306 Mitzi Lane
306 Mitzi Lane

306 Mitzi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Mitzi Lane, Van Buren, AR 72956

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will not find a nicer home at this price in this great location. Located walking distance to Van Buren schools, this house is ready for a family! Near Walmart and a lot of restaurants and Parks. Call MeChelle 479-471-1471 for more information.

Rent $1,100
Deposit $800
Application fee $50 per adult

website for applications: rpmfirstchoice.com

(RLNE3272230)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

