Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous all electric 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with 2 car garage and furnished kitchen for rent. Home features high ceiling in the living room, good size laundry room not a closet, lots of cabinet spaces at master bathroom and walk-in closet at master's bedroom and more! Kitchen appliances includes refrigerator, over the range microwave oven & more. Renter's insurance and rental application required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets, $300 pet fee per pet.