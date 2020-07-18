Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

90 Creekwood Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Minutes to LRAFB - 3/2 Split Level, Foyer, Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, HUGE Back Deck, 2-car Garage! Wood Laminate Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms, Pets Upon Owner Approval, Deposit/Fee based on Type & Size.( Small Dog and /or Cat) *Wood Fence-As Is*



North on Hwy. 107 turn Right onto Jacksonville Cut-off, turn Right onto Lynnewood Dr., turn Right onto Creekwood Dr. , Your NEW HOME is on the Left, 90 Creekwood Drive.



To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. We do not charge an Application Fee; we charge a Background Screening Fee of $35 per person age 18 and older.



(RLNE5913267)