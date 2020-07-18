All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

90 Creekwood Drive

90 Creekwood Drive · (501) 834-6225
Location

90 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 90 Creekwood Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
90 Creekwood Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Minutes to LRAFB - 3/2 Split Level, Foyer, Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, HUGE Back Deck, 2-car Garage! Wood Laminate Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms, Pets Upon Owner Approval, Deposit/Fee based on Type & Size.( Small Dog and /or Cat) *Wood Fence-As Is*

North on Hwy. 107 turn Right onto Jacksonville Cut-off, turn Right onto Lynnewood Dr., turn Right onto Creekwood Dr. , Your NEW HOME is on the Left, 90 Creekwood Drive.

To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. We do not charge an Application Fee; we charge a Background Screening Fee of $35 per person age 18 and older.

(RLNE5913267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

