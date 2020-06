Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool sauna

*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout. Tons Of Natural Lighting From Windows. Living Room Features A Fireplace And A Ceiling Fan. There Is A Lovely Deck That Opens Up To A Large Chain Link Fenced-In Backyard That Has Two Seperate Sheds And Playground!! DIRECTIONS: From I-430 Take Exit 13A To Merge Onto I-40 Towards Memphis. Stay On I-40 And Keep Left At Fork Towards US-167 N/US-67 N. Follow Signs Towards Jacksonville/L.R.A.F.B. Take Exit 3 For Wildwood Ave. Merge Onto Trammel Road. Continue Onto Wildwood Ave. Left Onto E Devon Ave. House Is On The Right!!! AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!