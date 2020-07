Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Right in the heart of NWA, the gorgeous townhome located inside the Pinnacle Country Club gates will fill all of your needs. Open floor plan, fully furnished, with optional bedroom set up, washer/dryer, whirlpool bath, private back patio. Access to Pinnacle amenities with tenant club purchase. Close to all the activities in NWA, Arkansas Music Pavilion, Promenade Mall, restaurants and more.