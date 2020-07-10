/
103 Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR with washer-dryer
818 Hindman Dr #2
818 Hindman Dr, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! *Please note these pictures are of
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove
631 N Longfellow LN
631 North Longfellow Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Nice row house conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all new vinyl flooring, gas log fireplace in living area, granite counter tops, big kitchen, all appliances, nice front porch & cozy side patios.
679 N Rupple RD
679 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1850 sqft
Nice newer homes with front porches & cozy side patios with arbors conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and open floor plan with urban design.
Bridgeport
1284 Cannondale DR
1284 North Cannondale Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1442 sqft
Nice home three bedroom, two bathroom home in Sage Meadows Subdivision. Home has fireplace in living room and pass-through window from kitchen to living room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets negotiable with $500 non-refundable fee.
West 62
2948 W Old Farmington Road
2948 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
2948 W Old Farmington Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Fayetteville AR - 2948 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR, is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)
West 62
3814 W Lilac DR
3814 West Lilac Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1316 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July! Taking applications now. No showings while occupied. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No pets. No smoking. Deposit $1000.
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
996 Daisy LN
996 North Daisy Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1900 sqft
Nice duplex in the Meadowlands in W Fayetteville. Home features all new flooring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Huge living room with second living space, and large master bedroom. All appliances.
643 N Longfellow LN
643 North Longfellow Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Nice row house conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gas log fireplace in living area, granite counter tops, big kitchen, all appliances, nice front porch & cozy side patios. Perfect for entertaining.
West 62
4085 W Sardinia WY
4085 W Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1734 sqft
Brand "spankin" new luxury living! This beautiful new construction home features: 2 levels, En suite bathrooms with half bath for common use, stunning granite counter tops, covered deck, tile, brand new appliances, private garage access and front
Results within 10 miles of Prairie Grove
Verified
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Sequoyah
164 N Oklahoma Way
164 North Oklahoma Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 164 N Oklahoma Way - Property Id: 174708 ADORABLE Completely remodeled townhouse/condo on Mt. Sequoyah.
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.
748 N Malbec Rd
748 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville AR, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!! - Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.