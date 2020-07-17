120 College Park Circle

Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Available Now!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home. Your new home includes:
- Spacious Living Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Plenty of Closet Space
- Off Street Parking
Now that you know some of what your next Duplex Home has to offer, give our nice and friendly Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY. The way this Duplex Home is priced, it will not last long.
SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!
Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, and Apartment Homes at www.ARhomesansrentals.com.
(RLNE5906845)