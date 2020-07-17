All apartments in North Little Rock
North Little Rock, AR
120 College Park Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

120 College Park Circle

120 College Park Circle · (501) 313-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 College Park Circle · Avail. now

$425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Available Now!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home. Your new home includes:

- Spacious Living Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Plenty of Closet Space
- Off Street Parking

Now that you know some of what your next Duplex Home has to offer, give our nice and friendly Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY. The way this Duplex Home is priced, it will not last long.

SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!

Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, and Apartment Homes at www.ARhomesansrentals.com.

(RLNE5906845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 College Park Circle have any available units?
120 College Park Circle has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 120 College Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
120 College Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 College Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 120 College Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 120 College Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 120 College Park Circle offers parking.
Does 120 College Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 College Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 College Park Circle have a pool?
No, 120 College Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 120 College Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 120 College Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 120 College Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 College Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 College Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 College Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
