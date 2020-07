Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba with optional 3Bedroom home in Maumelle with patio ! Nice and spacious home with fireplace . 2 car garage . It has a sun room and an spacious office .Clubhouse with workout room and pool! Mud room connected to the laundry room .Granite counter tops ! Owner takes care of yard work ! POA dues paid by the owner includes painting outside , sprinkler system, club house ,work out room, $50 event club rental !!! Great Location ! Move in ready !