*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Trey Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom, Fireplace In Living Room, Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar, New Stainless Steel Stove! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Included (AS IS)! Master Bath Has 2 Walk In Closets Plus Jetted Tub! Separate Laundry Room. Large Fenced Back Yard With Covered Patio And Deck! AVAILABLE MID JULY 2020!!