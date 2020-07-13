Apartment List
/
AR
/
lowell
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lowell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
313 Summerset Street
313 Summerset Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lowell - 313 Summerset Street in Lowell is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Summerfield Subdivision. Home has been freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lowell
720 Pennington ST
720 Pennington Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1629 sqft
Sweet home in a great location off McClure Ave in Lowell. Split floor plan - 3 bed/ 2 bath. All kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large living room w/ gas fireplace & dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
11 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6205 S 39th ST
6205 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1874 sqft
Amazing Location! Direct access onto the Greenway Trails from the neighborhood sidewalks! Just down from the new Rogers Fairview Elementary school, Promenade shopping mall, Target, Restaurant Row, and much more! This home has been a one family home

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath modern style home minutes from the AMP and I-49 !! - Three bedroom two bath home. Modern style home with a nice cozy covered back porch and fenced in yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home. This home has a very open and private backyard with covered front porch, ideal for entertaining and privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Old Wire RD
1000 North Old Wire Road, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1404 sqft
2 Bed 2 full bath living quarters with attached 2,550 sq ft shop with 3 garage bays on beautiful acreage. Also listed as commercial MLS#1153327
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/28/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3334 Alliance Drive
3334 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3334 Alliance Drive Available 07/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 17th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1714 S M ST
1714 South M Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1208 sqft
Great space in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in East Rogers. Home includes 1 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
308 S 11th PL
308 South 11th Place, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1472 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 4-plex in Rogers. Home has lovely open living area and has vinyl plank flooring thru main living area and one bedroom, carpet in 1 bedroom. One car garage. Lawn care is included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
7351 Hayden's WY
7351 Hayden Way, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Very nice home in the Brandons Way Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with walk in shower, whirlpool tub and his/hers sinks. Fireplace in living area, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
620 N 6th ST
620 North 6th Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Hard to find one bedroom apartment. Ground floor. Great central location with easy access to Post Office, downtown Rogers, shopping, and employers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
817 Kara LN
817 East Kara Lane, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1282 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage just minutes from town and shopping. Open living, tile flooring through out, & large fenced yard for privacy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6113 W Pleasant DR
6113 Pleasant Drive, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3612 sqft
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 bath brick home with over 3600 sq ft in Champions Estates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lowell, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lowell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lowell 3 BedroomsLowell Apartments with BalconyLowell Apartments with Garage
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lowell Dog Friendly ApartmentsLowell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College