Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 5

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2987 N Quail Creek Dr
2987 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2525 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home on Huge Lot Near Washington Regional! - Well kept 3 br/2.5 bath home as close to Washington Regional Hospital as it gets! All brick. Quiet street in a great area. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Two living areas.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Cottonwood Pl
2109 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1456 sqft
Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV
3446 W Pinot Ln, Washington County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV Available 08/14/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
772 Malbec
772 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1765 sqft
772 Malbec Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 N Malbec
628 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
628 N Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1827 sqft
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 - This large three bedroom two bath home is in the perfect location. It is close to everthing and in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 North Salem Rd
521 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
521 North Salem Rd Available 08/30/20 Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
691 N. Salem - Lot 21 FHV
691 N Salem Rd, Washington County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
691 N. Salem - Lot 21 FHV Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Johnson, AR

Finding an apartment in Johnson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

