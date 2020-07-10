/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:58 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine.
1 of 5
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
5706 Sara ST Unit #A
5706 Sara Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is just minutes from the Northwest Arkansas Mall, Lake Fayetteville trails and park, I-49, and other great restaurants/amenities! A convenient location you don't want to miss out on! Refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
3047 N Quail Creek DR
3047 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1776 sqft
Check out this conveniently located home! Located right behind Washington Regional, this home is close to so many amenities from the Fayetteville trail system, to restaurants and coffee shops.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
24 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
164 N Oklahoma Way
164 North Oklahoma Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 164 N Oklahoma Way - Property Id: 174708 ADORABLE Completely remodeled townhouse/condo on Mt. Sequoyah.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Root School
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
748 N Malbec Rd
748 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville AR, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!! - Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
