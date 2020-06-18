All apartments in Johnson
Johnson, AR
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem DR

4359 W Anthem Dr · (479) 718-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR 72704
Johnson

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine. Gorgeous, wide open living area with a cozy fireplace and bright sunny windows. The kitchen is a dream: Huge stainless steel refrigerator, awesome stove and microwave, and a brand new dishwasher, too. No more running back and forth to the crowded laundromat. Enjoy the large, high efficiency washer and dryer. Be the first person to sleep in the spacious upstairs bedrooms. Relax outside in your quiet backyard or go for a walk in the lovely, new neighborhood. This is the perfect, clean, quiet place to come home to after a long day at work or on campus. Contact Peter at 479-313-0826

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 W Anthem DR have any available units?
4359 W Anthem DR has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4359 W Anthem DR have?
Some of 4359 W Anthem DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 W Anthem DR currently offering any rent specials?
4359 W Anthem DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 W Anthem DR pet-friendly?
No, 4359 W Anthem DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR offer parking?
No, 4359 W Anthem DR does not offer parking.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4359 W Anthem DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR have a pool?
No, 4359 W Anthem DR does not have a pool.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR have accessible units?
No, 4359 W Anthem DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4359 W Anthem DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 W Anthem DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4359 W Anthem DR does not have units with air conditioning.
