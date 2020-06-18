4359 W Anthem DR

Amenities

Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine. Gorgeous, wide open living area with a cozy fireplace and bright sunny windows. The kitchen is a dream: Huge stainless steel refrigerator, awesome stove and microwave, and a brand new dishwasher, too. No more running back and forth to the crowded laundromat. Enjoy the large, high efficiency washer and dryer. Be the first person to sleep in the spacious upstairs bedrooms. Relax outside in your quiet backyard or go for a walk in the lovely, new neighborhood. This is the perfect, clean, quiet place to come home to after a long day at work or on campus. Contact Peter at 479-313-0826