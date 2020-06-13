Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR with garage

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
401 Braden Street
401 Braden Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
This three bedroom home in the center of Jacksonville has new paint and carpet. This home has tile floors, a fenced yard, and a two car garage. Close to highway, local shopping, parks, restaurants and the main gate of Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 Unit Available
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 Unit Available
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)

1 Unit Available
605 N James Street
605 North James Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage available. Lease terms 12 months, $750 deposit, $35 app fee.

1 Unit Available
3304 Mary
3304 Mary Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1571 sqft
Unique 3 bed 2 bath home with a great layout!

1 Unit Available
8 Tara Mount Drive
8 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4319 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville

1 Unit Available
12 Glade Road
12 Glade Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.

1 Unit Available
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 Unit Available
23 Lucy Lane
23 Lucy Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5 ba home in Sherwood ! Recently renovated ! Great location and neighborhood !Lots of space . Big fenced in backyard . Two car garage . Come check it out !
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

1 Unit Available
8018 Greer Road
8018 Greer Road, Gibson, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2784 sqft
This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place.

1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 Unit Available
958 Oliver Lane
958 Oliver Lane, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
- (RLNE2424498)

1 Unit Available
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes

1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,

1 Unit Available
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision
11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2016 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot.

1 Unit Available
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2020 sqft
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...

1 Unit Available
102 Autumnbrook Circle
102 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1454 sqft
Now available for rent! 3 Bed/2bath for $1,375

1 Unit Available
25 Brookway Drive
25 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1026 sqft
Everything is new- paint, flooring, all new kitchen and bathroom! Fenced yard and 1 car garage. You don't want to miss renting this beautiful home in nice established neighborhood. ***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets.

1 Unit Available
2205 Bent Tree Drive
2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2023 sqft
Available in July! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining. Privacy fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Home is available to view by appointment only. Lease terms 12 months, $1650 deposit, $35 app fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

1 Unit Available
8610 Woodridge Drive
8610 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
This home features open floor plan with upgraded bathrooms, custom tiled in guest bath, updated fixtures and vanities master bedroom apart, large living room or office, den with Anderson Insulated glass doors to a patio with terracotta tile Master

1 Unit Available
5 Talladega Loop
5 Talladega Loop, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Available for viewing in June! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Formal dining & office area downstairs. 4th bedroom upstairs. Spacious master with sitting area. Fenced back yard. Pets are case by case basis. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

1 Unit Available
9104 Peach Tree Lane
9104 Peach Tree Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Newly listed home in a peaceful neighborhood with easy access to JFK and Kiehl Ave. It has a spacious, fenced-in backyard and a front patio with netting to keep bugs out. Only small pets allowed in the home.

1 Unit Available
6400 Ridgemist Lane
6400 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1561 sqft
6400 Ridgemist Lane Available 05/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Will be available on May 24th! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! This home has all the modern features and a functional
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jacksonville, AR

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

