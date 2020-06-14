/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 Gina Circle
1033 Gina Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1080 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in Jacksonville, off Redmond exit. The kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It has been freshly painted and is ready to rent. Small pet considered.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 Joseph Lane
417 Joseph Ln, Lonoke County, AR
Studio
$660
417 Joseph Lane Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished - (RLNE5849123)
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31 Aloha
31 Aloha Cir, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
- This home is located in the Bamboo Village section of North Little Rock off of Jacksonville Cato Rd. There are 3 bedrooms and one bath. The kitchen is furnished with a dishwasher, microwave and stove. It has been updated in many areas.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
625 West 35th St.
625 West 35th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
915 sqft
- This two bedroom home is located on 35th street off Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, furnished kitchen, washer dryer connections, fenced yard, pets allowed, and much more call today for more information.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Parking