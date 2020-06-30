117 Foxdell Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Roomy and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Foxwood subdivision. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, 2 living areas, fireplace, wet bar, skylights, screened in porch, deck with built-in seating, fence, storm shelter, refrigerator and many more amenities!

Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move-in ready home in the Foxwood subdivision. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, 2 living areas, fireplace, wet bar, skylights, screened in porch, deck with built-in seating, fence, storm shelter, refrigerator and many more amenities!