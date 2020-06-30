All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

117 Foxdell Circle

117 Foxdell Circle · (501) 843-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2210 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Roomy and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Foxwood subdivision. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, 2 living areas, fireplace, wet bar, skylights, screened in porch, deck with built-in seating, fence, storm shelter, refrigerator and many more amenities!
Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move-in ready home in the Foxwood subdivision. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, 2 living areas, fireplace, wet bar, skylights, screened in porch, deck with built-in seating, fence, storm shelter, refrigerator and many more amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Foxdell Circle have any available units?
117 Foxdell Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Foxdell Circle have?
Some of 117 Foxdell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Foxdell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
117 Foxdell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Foxdell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 117 Foxdell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 117 Foxdell Circle offers parking.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Foxdell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle have a pool?
No, 117 Foxdell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle have accessible units?
No, 117 Foxdell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Foxdell Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Foxdell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Foxdell Circle has units with air conditioning.
