Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautiful fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank. This home is located at the bottom of Fianna Hills in a quiet family friendly neighborhood. This home comes with a big backyard that is perfect for the family.



*Dog Friendly with Pet fees and monthly pet rent - Breed Restrictions do apply.



No Cats Allowed



