Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command. Move in Ready by August 1 but would welcome showing now. Well maintained 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus a huge bonus game / movie room on the 2nd level, 3-c granite counter tops, built in grill and more! Renter's insurance & application required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed. A Must see!