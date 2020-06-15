All apartments in Fort Smith
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left

6709 Maribette Rd · (479) 242-0791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement.

These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team. The have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and all new full size GE appliances. All of our units are all electric. LED lighting throughout as well energy efficient windows. Full size washer and dryer also included. Privacy fence backyard separated from neighbors and a 2 car garage makes for extra space. We do offer two different color options. Color schemes differ from a brown/tans to white/grey. Maintenance & lawn care are covered in the rent! Please give us a call to schedule a time to view these beautiful properties, 479-242-0791 or you can go to rpmrivervalley.com and fill out your application there.

$1,350 a month with a $1,000 deposit ($900 refundable, $100 leasing fee applied)
Pets are welcome with fees & restrictions.
1 year lease with RPM.
Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to set up a time to tour The Haven in Chaffee Crossing!

Directions: Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven!
**Addresses are still new and don't map correctly on GPS. Call our office for more specific directions if needed.**

https://arinspectiongroup.com/3d-model/6624-leightyn-lane/skinned/
^Copy the link above to do a walk through showing the exact layout. Cabinet color may not be the same***

(RLNE4099258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

