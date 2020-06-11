63 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4394 W Cottage ST
4394 West Cottage Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Coming soon! Available early June! Taking pre-applications now! Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home with fully fenced in yard. Wood laminate flooring and appliances included! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2802 W Blackstone Crossing
2802 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
Excellent Location! This newer built townhome has 1,337 sqft. of living space including, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2055 S Florida WY
2055 South Florida Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1430 sqft
Wood floors, modern ceramic tiles, granite, and custom cabinetry make this an upscale space for anyone looking to live close Downtown Fayetteville. All appliances included. On site parking & large bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2035 S Florida WY
2035 South Florida Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Rent this beautiful home in Fayetteville near campus & Greenway Trail. Wood floors, modern ceramic tiles, granite, and custom cabinetry make this an exquisite upscale space for anyone.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
2178 N Shiloh DR
2178 North Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$980
1000 sqft
Great 3 bed and 1.5 bath house in Fayetteville, newly painted, hardwood floors, and brand new fridge with ice maker

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1522 Leverett
1522 N Leverett Ave, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Nice duplex on U of A bus route near campus. Home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA. Open living room & kitchen. Wood floors in living room, granite countertops throughout, tile in kitchen, dining & baths, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
829 W Hughes ST
829 West Hughes Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1775 sqft
Under construction, brand new contemporary townhouse. Walking distance to the U of A. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Wood floors in kitchen and living room, granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile in wet ares, all appliance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
615 W Adams ST
615 West Adams Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
Nice townhomes in Fayetteville near Wilson Park area. Home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage. All appliances, nice fenced in back patio for entertaining. Complete with propane grill.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1627 N Oakland AVE
1627 North Oakland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
Now pre-leasing for August 2020! Hard-wood floors throughout, all appliances provided, and a HUGE fenced-in backyard - all super close to the University and with quick access to I-49.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
721 Taylor ST Unit #1
721 W Taylor St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom apartment steps from the U of A. Home features brand new everything, wood floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, all new paint, fixtures, all appliances. Come take a look.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1
605 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse. New wood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, all appliances, new paint throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
411 W North ST
411 West North Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
Historic living at it's best. 3 bedroom 2 bath home, large living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, wood floors throughout, 2 car garage, all appliances, fenced yard, corner lot. Awesome house!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
679 N Rupple RD
679 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1850 sqft
Nice newer homes with front porches & cozy side patios with arbors conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and open floor plan with urban design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
1728 Sang AVE
1728 North Sang Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1700 sqft
Nice newer exclusive town houses. Near U of A, restaurants, & shopping. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & 2 car garages. Wood floors in living room, kitchen & dining area. Carpet in bedrooms & tile in wet ares.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
50 Garvin DR
50 North Garvin Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1588 sqft
FULLY UPDATED MOVE IN READY!! HOME ON HALF ACRE LOT, COMPLETELY UPDATED AVAILABLE FOR RENT. WATCH THE HOGS PRACTICE FROM YOUR BACK DECK. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH IS OVER 1600 SQFT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
601 W Adams ST
601 West Adams Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Nice home with great location near Wilson Park & the U of A campus. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, fenced in patio for grilling & all appliances, wood floors & much more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2367 Houston ST
2367 W Houston St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Nice newer construction home in Fayetteville, near campus! Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal office/ study room, granite countertops, tilled wood floors & all appliances. Covered back patio for grilling and entertaining.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
827 W Hughes ST
827 W Hughes St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1775 sqft
To be built, brand new contemporary townhouse. Walking distance to the U of A. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Wood floors in kitchen and living room, granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile in wet ares, all appliance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Farmington, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Farmington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

