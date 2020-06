Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3beb51b086 ---- ****NICE CONWAY HOME FOR RENT**** This beautiful family home is located in the quiet subdivision of Bainbridge nestled away in Conway right next to Tucker Creek Walking Trail. It has 3 large bed rooms, 2 full bath rooms, two car garage, open floor plan with a fireplace and laundry room. It is also located close to UCA and Conway Country Club. Total to move-in $2400 Break Down: $1200 First Month\'s rent $800 Deposit $400 Move-in fee 2 Car Garage Central Heat & Air Washer/Dryer Connections