apartments with washer dryer
58 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
944 Kensington DR
944 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Beautiful duplex in the Copper Oaks Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile, Gas fireplace, Split Floor plan. Refrigerator included. Privacy fenced back yard!!
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1221 Coventry Lane
1221 Coventry Lane, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1221 Coventry Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home! Close to Walmart office, shopping and great schools. - This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
245 Copper Oaks Drive
245 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
818 Oakwood Lane
818 Oakwood Ct, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
275 Copper Oaks Drive
275 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
300 SW 5th ST Unit #A
300 SW 5th St, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
This Urban Country Condo is conveniently located between Walmart Headquarters and downtown Bentonville. The Public Library, churches, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and brewpubs are all within walking and bike riding distance.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2
3102 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3106 SW Amberwood Ave #2
3106 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3001 SW Windrift Ave., Unit 1
3001 Windrift Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Late July Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, duplex. Unit features an open floor plan, granite counters, tile backsplash, and hard surface vinyl flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances; range, microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3500 SW Picasso Blvd
3500 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
Like New 3BR/2BA Close to Schools - Convenient location! Close to Walmart HQ, Elm Tree Schools. 3BR/2BA Open Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and includes the fridge and a large walk in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:00pm
55 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
24 Skyline Drive
24 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3 Plymouth Ln
3 Plymouth Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
3 Plymouth Ln Available 08/01/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.
