Centerton, AR
687 Zachary
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

687 Zachary

687 Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

687 Zachary Drive, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton just minutes from Bentonville West High school. This home features faux hardwood throughout the common areas. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms with nice sized closets. Outback lounge or BBQ on the spacious patio that opens up to a level spacious fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Zachary have any available units?
687 Zachary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 687 Zachary have?
Some of 687 Zachary's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Zachary currently offering any rent specials?
687 Zachary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Zachary pet-friendly?
No, 687 Zachary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 687 Zachary offer parking?
No, 687 Zachary does not offer parking.
Does 687 Zachary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Zachary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Zachary have a pool?
No, 687 Zachary does not have a pool.
Does 687 Zachary have accessible units?
No, 687 Zachary does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Zachary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 Zachary has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Zachary have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Zachary does not have units with air conditioning.
