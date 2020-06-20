Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton just minutes from Bentonville West High school. This home features faux hardwood throughout the common areas. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms with nice sized closets. Outback lounge or BBQ on the spacious patio that opens up to a level spacious fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 687 Zachary have any available units?
687 Zachary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 687 Zachary have?
Some of 687 Zachary's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Zachary currently offering any rent specials?
687 Zachary isn't currently offering any rent specials.