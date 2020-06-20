687 Zachary

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton just minutes from Bentonville West High school. This home features faux hardwood throughout the common areas. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms with nice sized closets. Outback lounge or BBQ on the spacious patio that opens up to a level spacious fenced yard.