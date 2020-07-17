All apartments in Centerton
Centerton, AR
451 Halleck Coach RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

451 Halleck Coach RD

451 Halleck Coach Road · No Longer Available
Location

451 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton, AR 72719
Sienna at Cooper's Farm

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with gorgeous modern finishes throughout! Situated in beautiful Sienna Estates, this 2 story home boasts numerous luxury features including quartz counters in the kitchen, granite counters on the second floor, contemporary LED lighting, shiplap and built-ins adorning the fireplace, large bonus room, and a quiet office. Retreat to the master suite where you’ll find a relaxing soaking tub and a deluxe shower featuring 4 shower heads (including a rain shower head and handheld). Two water heaters provide more than enough hot water; one of which is dedicated solely to the master bath. Within walking distance to the clubhouse, pool and gym and a few minutes to the new park, splashpad and lake, this home is in the ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have any available units?
451 Halleck Coach RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 451 Halleck Coach RD have?
Some of 451 Halleck Coach RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Halleck Coach RD currently offering any rent specials?
451 Halleck Coach RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Halleck Coach RD pet-friendly?
No, 451 Halleck Coach RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD offer parking?
Yes, 451 Halleck Coach RD offers parking.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Halleck Coach RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have a pool?
Yes, 451 Halleck Coach RD has a pool.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have accessible units?
No, 451 Halleck Coach RD does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Halleck Coach RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Halleck Coach RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Halleck Coach RD does not have units with air conditioning.
