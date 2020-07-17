451 Halleck Coach RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with gorgeous modern finishes throughout! Situated in beautiful Sienna Estates, this 2 story home boasts numerous luxury features including quartz counters in the kitchen, granite counters on the second floor, contemporary LED lighting, shiplap and built-ins adorning the fireplace, large bonus room, and a quiet office. Retreat to the master suite where you’ll find a relaxing soaking tub and a deluxe shower featuring 4 shower heads (including a rain shower head and handheld). Two water heaters provide more than enough hot water; one of which is dedicated solely to the master bath. Within walking distance to the clubhouse, pool and gym and a few minutes to the new park, splashpad and lake, this home is in the ideal location!