3220 Laurel CIR

Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision. Boasting over 4400 square feet of one-of-a-kind features and attention to detail to include but not limited to: Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, two large bonus rooms, and a covered XL back deck. Relax in front of one of two custom fireplaces, or the beautifully modern master bath. Covered (vaulted) back deck offers a feeling of seclusion and beautiful wooded views. Don't be fooled by the garage doors, deep garage offers parking for 4 cars. Oak Tree amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, and tennis & basketball courts.