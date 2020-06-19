All apartments in Centerton
Centerton, AR
3220 Laurel CIR
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:08 PM

3220 Laurel CIR

3220 Laurel Cir · (479) 718-2800
Centerton
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision. Boasting over 4400 square feet of one-of-a-kind features and attention to detail to include but not limited to: Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, two large bonus rooms, and a covered XL back deck. Relax in front of one of two custom fireplaces, or the beautifully modern master bath. Covered (vaulted) back deck offers a feeling of seclusion and beautiful wooded views. Don't be fooled by the garage doors, deep garage offers parking for 4 cars. Oak Tree amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, and tennis & basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Laurel CIR have any available units?
3220 Laurel CIR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3220 Laurel CIR have?
Some of 3220 Laurel CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Laurel CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Laurel CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Laurel CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Laurel CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Laurel CIR does offer parking.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Laurel CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3220 Laurel CIR has a pool.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR have accessible units?
No, 3220 Laurel CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Laurel CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Laurel CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Laurel CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
