1441 Le Chesnay DR

Amenities
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout. Your inner chef will appreciate the professional grade Thermador appliances, perfect for entertaining or family meals. Real, hand-scraped hardwoods on the lower level, stairway & landing are timeless, durable and beautiful. Upstairs boasts 4 more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath. Exceptional master suite with amazing closet. The main level has a study/office adjacent to the master that could double as a nursery.