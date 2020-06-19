All apartments in Centerton
1441 Le Chesnay DR

1441 Le Chesnay Drive · No Longer Available
Centerton
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

1441 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton, AR 72719
Versailles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout. Your inner chef will appreciate the professional grade Thermador appliances, perfect for entertaining or family meals. Real, hand-scraped hardwoods on the lower level, stairway & landing are timeless, durable and beautiful. Upstairs boasts 4 more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath. Exceptional master suite with amazing closet. The main level has a study/office adjacent to the master that could double as a nursery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have any available units?
1441 Le Chesnay DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have?
Some of 1441 Le Chesnay DR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Le Chesnay DR currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Le Chesnay DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Le Chesnay DR pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR offer parking?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have a pool?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have accessible units?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Le Chesnay DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Le Chesnay DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Le Chesnay DR does not have units with air conditioning.
