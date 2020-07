Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home PLUS an office and formal dining room! You have to check out this great home for lease in Centerton, features include: granite countertops, split bedroom plan, 3 car garage, eat-in-kitchen and fenced backyard! Call today to schedule your appointment before its too late!