Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Bethel Heights, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/28/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3334 Alliance Drive
3334 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3334 Alliance Drive Available 07/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 17th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
280 Honor Court
280 Honor Court, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
280 Honor Court Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 17th! Enjoy this cute rental homes that is 1476 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
11 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6205 S 39th ST
6205 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1874 sqft
Amazing Location! Direct access onto the Greenway Trails from the neighborhood sidewalks! Just down from the new Rogers Fairview Elementary school, Promenade shopping mall, Target, Restaurant Row, and much more! This home has been a one family home

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath modern style home minutes from the AMP and I-49 !! - Three bedroom two bath home. Modern style home with a nice cozy covered back porch and fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home. This home has a very open and private backyard with covered front porch, ideal for entertaining and privacy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
313 Summerset Street
313 Summerset Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lowell - 313 Summerset Street in Lowell is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Summerfield Subdivision. Home has been freshly painted.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3500 Bluff Creek Loop
3500 Bluff Creek Loop, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home in Perfect Condition! Great Location! - Move in ready home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
817 Kara LN
817 East Kara Lane, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1282 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage just minutes from town and shopping. Open living, tile flooring through out, & large fenced yard for privacy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation
413 Marietta CT
413 Marietta Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1265 sqft
3 bed & 2 bath duplex in Rogers with fenced yard and attached garage!

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2731 Kilimanjaro WY
2731 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Brand New Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, all appliances, nice back patio for entertaining, great floorplan with many upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Peaceful Valley Estates
4208 Chapman AVE
4208 Chapman Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1924 sqft
Nice home in the Peaceful Valley Estates Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. **no carpet* Approximately 280 sq. ft. heated and cooled sun room.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2729 Kilimanjaro WY
2729 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
Nice Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2735 Kilimanjaro WY
2735 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Executive Rental in prime location in Northwest Arkansas! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan. Includes stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lowell
720 Pennington ST
720 Pennington Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1629 sqft
Sweet home in a great location off McClure Ave in Lowell. Split floor plan - 3 bed/ 2 bath. All kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large living room w/ gas fireplace & dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3577 Hemlock Place
3577 Hemlock Place, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
769 sqft
Very cute and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath rental home in Pines Subdivision in Springdale just minutes away from downtown, shopping, dining, rodeo grounds and much more.

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
838 Fairfax Ave
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1854 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd and Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
479 Wade's Coach DR
479 Wades Coach Dr, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2904 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150137 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful home in the Har-Ber subdivision.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3611 E Lexus DR
3611 East Lexus Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2099 sqft
Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fayetteville with quick access to Don Tyson Blvd. Split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, gas cooktop. Large fenced-in backyard. Covered patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethel Heights, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

