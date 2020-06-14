Amenities

Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 4br 2ba with over 1650sq ft. with fenced back yard just off Gattin Rd. $1175/mo and $1175 deposit & fees Features include; new paint inside, split bedroom floor plan, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, washer & dryer connections inside, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back yard, and more. 1 fully grown house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo monthly pet fee. Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching "405 Ridgewood Dr." on youtube. No section 8 housing. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.