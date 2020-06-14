All apartments in Benton
Last updated June 14 2020

405 Ridgewood Dr

405 Ridgewood · No Longer Available
Location

405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR 72015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 4br 2ba with over 1650sq ft. with fenced back yard just off Gattin Rd. $1175/mo and $1175 deposit & fees Features include; new paint inside, split bedroom floor plan, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, washer & dryer connections inside, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back yard, and more. 1 fully grown house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo monthly pet fee. Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching "405 Ridgewood Dr." on youtube. No section 8 housing. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have any available units?
405 Ridgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benton, AR.
What amenities does 405 Ridgewood Dr have?
Some of 405 Ridgewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Ridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 Ridgewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Ridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Ridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 405 Ridgewood Dr does offer parking.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Ridgewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 405 Ridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 Ridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Ridgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Ridgewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Ridgewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Southeast Arkansas College