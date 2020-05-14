All apartments in Benton
104 King Rd

104 King Road · (415) 463-1099
Location

104 King Road, Benton, AR 72019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 King Rd · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
Petaluma Heritage Cottage - Coming soon!

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For this cute home, you will have one of the best INTERIOR DESIGNS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to Peace & Quiet!, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Saline AND Pulaski County Attractions

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5122217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 King Rd have any available units?
104 King Rd has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 King Rd have?
Some of 104 King Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 King Rd currently offering any rent specials?
104 King Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 King Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 King Rd is pet friendly.
Does 104 King Rd offer parking?
Yes, 104 King Rd does offer parking.
Does 104 King Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 King Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 King Rd have a pool?
No, 104 King Rd does not have a pool.
Does 104 King Rd have accessible units?
No, 104 King Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 104 King Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 King Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 King Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 King Rd has units with air conditioning.
