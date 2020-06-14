Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR with garage

Bella Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
18 Longleat LN
18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1369 sqft
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck.

1 Unit Available
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.

1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.
Verified

18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.

1 Unit Available
1203 SW Eventide ST
1203 Southwest Eventide Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more.

1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.

1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.

Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 Unit Available
4011 SW Hansom Loop ST
4011 Southwest Hansom Loop, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1471 sqft
Very Nice home in the Carriage Square Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with his/her sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Fireplace in living area. 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
1003 SE 12th Street
1003 Southeast 12th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1170 sqft
Cute Bentonville Classic! - Well cared for home very close to the new home office site, shopping and downtown. Open floor plan and close to everything! Attached 1 car garage with storage and fully fenced yard. Don't miss out - apply online at www.

1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.

1 Unit Available
1605 Signature Drive
1605 Signature Drive, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1252 sqft
Parkview Village - CUTE LITTLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF BENTONVILLE. LOCATED BACK BEHIND THE OLD NATIONAL HOME CENTER, RIGHT OFF WALTON. THIS UNIT HAS NEW CARPET AND PAINT. REAR ENTRY GARAGE AND FENCED IN BACK YARD. (RLNE5806502)

1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.
City Guide for Bella Vista, AR

“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")

Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

