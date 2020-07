Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cute house with 2 br 1 bath,remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, wood flooring in living area, large screened in sunroom off the carport to side entry of house where laundry is located, carpet in bedrooms, fairly level large back yard that is not fenced, house is heated by propane. Carport with storage room. Great Bella Vista location close to shopping, lakes, golf and trails. Owner to manage with approved tenant. $60 additional yearly fee for propane tank rental