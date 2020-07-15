/
10 Apartments for rent in Carthage, MO📍
Victorian Courtyard Apartments
410 West Fir Road, Carthage, MO
1 Bedroom
$580
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
845 sqft
Welcome home to the finest apartment living in Carthage. 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans are available at this beautiful community. All electric with water, trash and sewer paid. Great location with shopping near by.
Heritage Acres
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3476 sqft
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.
Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$620
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE392180)
2124 E 32nd Ct
2124 E 32nd Ct, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 8-5-2020 Nice executive 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex on the south side of Joplin just 1 block from 32nd St. Lawn care included. NO PETS OR SMOKING. We do back ground checks and credit checks.
1111 S Wisconsin
1111 Wisconsin Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$645
2 Bedroom 1 Bath house Ready December 1st! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath house. New carpet, new paint. New central heat and air! All electric. Off street parking. This house is located near 3 miles of walking/running tracks.
2920 E 15th Street
2920 East 15th Street, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen has island/eat at bar, covered back porch, washer/dryer hookups, privacy fenced back yard, and 2 car attached garage. All electric.
12704 Birch Drive
12704 Birch Drive, Newton County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2194 sqft
For Lease 3 bed/3 bath in Diamond Schools. 12 month lease subject to affiliation. Pets $275 non-refundable pet fee, $15 application fee for each adult occupant,
714 W 12th St
714 W 12th St, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
PRICE REDUCED This is a well taken care of 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex close to shopping in Webb City with off street parking. We do background checks and credit checks with an application fee. Household income must exceed 3x rent.
1412 S. Jefferson
1412 Jefferson Street, Webb City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1025 sqft
1412 S. Jefferson Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home w/ Covered Parking - NEW LVP HARDWOOD FLOORS & FRESHLY PAINTED One block East of S. Madison & just South of 171. Approximately 1025 sq. ft.
812 S Forest Avenue
812 Forest Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1190 sqft
For Lease, Not for Sale. 2 Bedroom duplex with open kitchen and living area. All applicants subject to acceptable credit report. No Pets. No Smoking. One year lease. $750 per month. $650 Deposit. Lawn care included.
827 W Daugherty Street
827 West Daugherty Street, Webb City, MO
1 Bedroom
$400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW. Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Central heat and window a/c. Ceramic tile flooring, fully applianced kitchen. Parking in back by alley.
Some of the colleges located in the Carthage area include Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carthage from include Bentonville, Rogers, Joplin, Fort Scott, and Centerton.