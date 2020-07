Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring. Kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and an abundant amount of storage. Master suit features 9' tray ceilings, oversized walk-in closets and attached bath with double vanities. Large 2 car garage plus laundry room with extra storage. Includes Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and Microwave.



Property is wrapping up construction. Photos taken of similar home that is completed and will have the same features.



(RLNE5880476)