Bella Vista, AR
3 Rutland DR
Last updated May 29 2020

3 Rutland DR

3 Rutland Drive · (479) 271-9595
Location

3 Rutland Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BR plus Bonus, 2½BA executive home! Walking Distance to Lake Britney. Features of this home are an open floor plan, large kitchen w/granite counters , pantry & island bar. Living Room with fireplace and a Formal dining room are also on the Main floor. The Master bedroom suite offers a luxurious walk in shower, nice closet, jetted tub and vanity. Bonus Lower level has another 2 BR’s, a full bath & huge bonus room with wet bar! Enjoy the views from both the upper and lower decks in this peaceful and tranquil neighborhood near Lake Brittany.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Rutland DR have any available units?
3 Rutland DR has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Rutland DR have?
Some of 3 Rutland DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Rutland DR currently offering any rent specials?
3 Rutland DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Rutland DR pet-friendly?
No, 3 Rutland DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bella Vista.
Does 3 Rutland DR offer parking?
No, 3 Rutland DR does not offer parking.
Does 3 Rutland DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Rutland DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Rutland DR have a pool?
No, 3 Rutland DR does not have a pool.
Does 3 Rutland DR have accessible units?
No, 3 Rutland DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Rutland DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Rutland DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Rutland DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Rutland DR does not have units with air conditioning.
