18 Longleat LN
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

18 Longleat LN

18 Longleat Lane · (479) 254-4579
Location

18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck. Garage has a small workbench and there is an outbuilding for extra storage. Master bedroom is a nice size and Master bathroom has a whirlpool tub, walk in closet, double vanity sinks and stall shower. Laundry area is in the hallway. Driveway is LEVEl! Covered front porch looks into the Front yard that has pretty landscaping with a Japanese Maple tree, Magnolia tree, knockout roses, iris plants and other flowering plants. Rear yard is mostly a grassy area and some woods. Deck off dining area is great for a BBQ or looking into woods. Kitchen is electric. Property heated by propane. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Longleat LN have any available units?
18 Longleat LN has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Longleat LN have?
Some of 18 Longleat LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Longleat LN currently offering any rent specials?
18 Longleat LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Longleat LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Longleat LN is pet friendly.
Does 18 Longleat LN offer parking?
Yes, 18 Longleat LN does offer parking.
Does 18 Longleat LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Longleat LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Longleat LN have a pool?
Yes, 18 Longleat LN has a pool.
Does 18 Longleat LN have accessible units?
No, 18 Longleat LN does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Longleat LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Longleat LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Longleat LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Longleat LN does not have units with air conditioning.
