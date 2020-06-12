18 Longleat LN

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck. Garage has a small workbench and there is an outbuilding for extra storage. Master bedroom is a nice size and Master bathroom has a whirlpool tub, walk in closet, double vanity sinks and stall shower. Laundry area is in the hallway. Driveway is LEVEl! Covered front porch looks into the Front yard that has pretty landscaping with a Japanese Maple tree, Magnolia tree, knockout roses, iris plants and other flowering plants. Rear yard is mostly a grassy area and some woods. Deck off dining area is great for a BBQ or looking into woods. Kitchen is electric. Property heated by propane. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Pets negotiable.