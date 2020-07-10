/
pet friendly apartments
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Warrior, AL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 S Highland Drive
408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Warrior
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1436 Deans Ferry Road
1436 Deans Ferry Road, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1372 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
8604 Old Highway 31
8604 Old Highway 31, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1587 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) *One month free rent with your first full month Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s)
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1064 Echo Trail
1064 Echo Trail, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1712 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Welcome home to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home! This beautiful home features a spacious living and dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2448 1st St
2448 1st Street, Trafford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$955
1152 sqft
This property located in Trafford with 3 beds, 2 bath and newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A storage building, a covered porch and a fully fenced yard!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
333 Quail Hollow Road
333 Quail Hollow Rd, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
Welcome to Warrior! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings and an updated kitchen! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, direct access to the laundry room, a tin back splash, and a 5 burner flat-top stove for family dinners! This Southern
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2508 Warrior Trafford Rd
2508 Warrior - Trafford Road, Trafford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1637 sqft
"Coming SOON!" All newly renovated property located in Trafford, with 4 beds, 2 bath,granite counters, luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, a FULLY Fenced Yard and a flat lot!
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1271 Railroad Drive
1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1651 sqft
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
575 Westland Lane
575 Westland Lane, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1152 sqft
This cute house in Morris welcomes you with a covered front porch. The house has new flooring throughout. The kitchen has been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets and hardware.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
25 Moss Rock Circle
25 Moss Rock Circle, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
581 Thomas Road
581 Thomas Rd, Hayden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Warrior
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
375 Ridgewood Drive
375 Ridgewood Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
309 Redwood Lane
309 Redwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
123 Dogwood Circle
123 Dogwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
9302 Marsh Mountain Road
9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3626 Woody Ln
3626 Woody Lane, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful 2BR/1BA house in Pinson! Enjoy the outdoors from one of the two great decks! The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and has lots of cabinet space! New flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware and more! Call
