Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.



Great kitchen with recessed lights, island for additional cabinet space and a pantry for more storage. Large living room, great for entertaining! Large master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bath. Covered front porch, and patio for grilling on back of home. Small pets allowed. Smith Glen HOA rules and regulations apply to this property.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Warrior elem, North Jefferson Middle & Mortimer Jordan High. Alabama Power, Birmingham Water Works (water & sewer), Arrow Disposal (trash pick up).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the rental home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



