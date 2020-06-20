All apartments in Warrior
9384 Hoffman Place
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

9384 Hoffman Place

9384 Hoffman Place · (205) 824-5008
Location

9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL 35180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9384 Hoffman Place · Avail. Jul 12

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.

Great kitchen with recessed lights, island for additional cabinet space and a pantry for more storage. Large living room, great for entertaining! Large master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bath. Covered front porch, and patio for grilling on back of home. Small pets allowed. Smith Glen HOA rules and regulations apply to this property.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Warrior elem, North Jefferson Middle & Mortimer Jordan High. Alabama Power, Birmingham Water Works (water & sewer), Arrow Disposal (trash pick up).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the rental home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1961540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9384 Hoffman Place have any available units?
9384 Hoffman Place has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9384 Hoffman Place have?
Some of 9384 Hoffman Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9384 Hoffman Place currently offering any rent specials?
9384 Hoffman Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9384 Hoffman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9384 Hoffman Place is pet friendly.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place offer parking?
Yes, 9384 Hoffman Place does offer parking.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9384 Hoffman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place have a pool?
No, 9384 Hoffman Place does not have a pool.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place have accessible units?
No, 9384 Hoffman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9384 Hoffman Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9384 Hoffman Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9384 Hoffman Place has units with air conditioning.
