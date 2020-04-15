All apartments in Vestavia Hills
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

3841 OVERTON MANOR LN

3841 Overton Manor Lane · (205) 422-2258
Location

3841 Overton Manor Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wow, well maintained townhome in the fantastic neighborhoood of Overton Manor. Very convenient to shopping, the Summit, Hwy 280, I-459, UAB, Samford and downtown. Deck with seating on the back that goes out to a fully fenced private flat backyard. The greatroom with stone fireplace is large and has a fantastic diningroom with a beautiful brass chandelier. Carpet is in good condition,freshly cleaned. Half Bath on the main level along with the laundry includes washer/dryer and outside storage. All appliances including the ,refrigerator, oven, disposal, and dishwasher remain. NEW ROOF going on this week So MOVE -IN ready!! The bedrooms are large and have unbelievable closet space - WALK-IN closets with a hall closet as well. Pull down stairs to attic storage are in the upstairs hallway. WOULD LIKE TO LEASE FOR A MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have any available units?
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have?
Some of 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN currently offering any rent specials?
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN pet-friendly?
No, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN offer parking?
No, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN does not offer parking.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have a pool?
No, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN does not have a pool.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have accessible units?
No, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 OVERTON MANOR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
