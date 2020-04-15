3841 OVERTON MANOR LN

Amenities

Wow, well maintained townhome in the fantastic neighborhoood of Overton Manor. Very convenient to shopping, the Summit, Hwy 280, I-459, UAB, Samford and downtown. Deck with seating on the back that goes out to a fully fenced private flat backyard. The greatroom with stone fireplace is large and has a fantastic diningroom with a beautiful brass chandelier. Carpet is in good condition,freshly cleaned. Half Bath on the main level along with the laundry includes washer/dryer and outside storage. All appliances including the ,refrigerator, oven, disposal, and dishwasher remain. NEW ROOF going on this week So MOVE -IN ready!! The bedrooms are large and have unbelievable closet space - WALK-IN closets with a hall closet as well. Pull down stairs to attic storage are in the upstairs hallway. WOULD LIKE TO LEASE FOR A MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR.