26 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$545
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Springbrook
40 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1215 sqft
40 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! - Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! This home has hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and built-in shelves adds character! The spacious yard is

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
21 Dubois Terrace
21 Dubois Terrace, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! - Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout most

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Highland Manor
20 Highland Manor Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
20 Highland Manor Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Verner/Northridge Middle/Northridge High School school zone. Also, within walking distance to Tuscaloosa Academy. Hardwood floors in great room and dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10 Beverly Heights
10 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1895 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2 Bath with hardwood floors - Available NOW! Ready to move into! Well-maintained, large den, custom bookshelves, privacy fence with large backyard. Large covered patio for grilling and gatherings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1611 3rd Avenue
1611 3rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1070 sqft
1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
124 Orange Street
124 Orange Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
754 sqft
124 Orange Street Available 07/25/20 124 Orange Street- 2 bed 1 bath REMODELED - This quiet and cozy 2 bed house is the perfect one for you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3014 3rd Court East
3014 3rd Court East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1449 sqft
3014 3rd Court East Available 08/01/20 3014 3rd Court E- 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Fenced back yard - This home is located in a convenient and quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
306 25th Ave E
306 25th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$940
1326 sqft
COMING SOON!! Property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath , newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring through out!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2 Washington Sq
2 Washington Square, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1283 sqft
PROPERTY COMING SOON!! located in Tuscaloosa with 4 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10 Springbrook
10 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1469 sqft
This property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Dogwood Lane
5 Dogwood Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1510 sqft
Available Now!!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - Available Now!!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home off Skyland. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in the Skyland Park area. The home has hardwood floor and tile throughout. The half bath is in the master.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Queen City Avenue
1007 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great student rental for 2 people!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house blocks way from the stadium! Lease date would be 8/1/19-7/25/21. Visit our website at Beekerproperties.net to schedule a showing or text 205-534-4655.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1923 18th Ave
1923 18th Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$880
1548 sqft
This property located in Northport has 3 beds and 1 bath, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout!!And on the outside there is a covered porch and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2204 18th Avenue, Northport AL 35476
2204 18th Ave, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
This is a great 3 bed 1 bath house in Northport! Located just off Lurleen Wallace Blvd. it is conveniently located to all major shopping centers. It has a fenced in back yard with porch. This is a must see and will go soon. Don't miss out on this!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tuscaloosa, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tuscaloosa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

