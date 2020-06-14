Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tuscaloosa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area, Legacy at Country Club Apartment Homes provides a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1805 8th Avenue
1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
600 13TH ST
600 13th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3BR/3BA with balcony and a view! Gated entry, top/4th floor unit with no one above! Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. New HVAC unit! All appliances including washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tuscaloosa

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14687 Griffin St
14687 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1801 sqft
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out.
Results within 10 miles of Tuscaloosa

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17960 #8 Hwy 431
17960 Pleasant Grove Road, Tuscaloosa County, AL
Studio
$950
2000 sqft
Former Tax Office. Nice office/retail space on Hwy 431 beside Rodeo Mexican Restaurant and Foundation Fitness Gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tuscaloosa, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tuscaloosa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

