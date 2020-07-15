Apartment List
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
12 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
6 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1903 6th Avenue
1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Town home off Hackberry Rd.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
520 29th Street
520 29th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom Home in Tuscaloosa - 2 bedroom home available in Tuscaloosa. The home features a living room and den, eat-in kitchen and dining room, large bedrooms, and a fenced yard. Managed by: Jody Barber <> 205-632-6005 (RLNE5004141)

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6112 Covington Villas Drive
6112 Covington Villas Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1341 sqft
6112 Covington Villas Drive Available 07/17/20 Available NOW: Comfy 2-Bed/2-Bath Duplex in Woodland Forest - This 2-bed/2-bath duplex is in the friendly Woodland Forest neighborhood community just down the road from Tall Pines Golf Course.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Thornbury
5 Thornbury Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
5 Thornbury Available 07/20/20 #5 Thornbury Tuscaloosa (35406) - Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the desirable 35406. Spacious living room and kitchen with Appliances. Fenced in Patio. Contact Josh Thompson 205-345-1810 Josh@duckworth.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
210 15th Street E #55
210 15th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
210 15th Street E #55 Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Regency Oaks - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Regency Oaks about one mile from UA campus. $1,100. per month. Contact Laurie Ann at 205-345-1810. (RLNE5902899)
Results within 1 mile of Tuscaloosa

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2751 Meadowlark Lane
2751 Meadowlark Lane, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. - Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. This great house has nice laminate hardwood floors through out. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tuscaloosa rents held steady over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $741 for a one-bedroom apartment and $905 for a two-bedroom. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tuscaloosa, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tuscaloosa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $905 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tuscaloosa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

