All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like
4430 Peach Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
4430 Peach Grove Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:43 PM

4430 Peach Grove Road

4430 Peach Grove Road · (205) 509-4432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4430 Peach Grove Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not allow for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have any available units?
4430 Peach Grove Road has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
Is 4430 Peach Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Peach Grove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Peach Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 Peach Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road offer parking?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have a pool?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 Peach Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 Peach Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Similar Pages

Tuscaloosa 2 BedroomsTuscaloosa Apartments with ParkingTuscaloosa Apartments with PoolTuscaloosa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Shelton State Community CollegeUniversity of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusSamford University