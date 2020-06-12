/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trussville, AL
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3800 Creekside Way
3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
6606 Memory Lane
6606 Memory Lane, Trussville, AL
Come fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Results within 1 mile of Trussville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
Liberty Highlands
10 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1434 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2207 Vicki Drive
2207 Vicky Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1658 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1674 English Knoll Lane
1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Shoemaker Street
2755 Shoemaker Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1218 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Big Mountain Drive
1661 Big Mountain Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1652 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Janice Circle Northeast
2624 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2671 Janice Circle Northeast
2671 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6237 Moss Rock Dr
6237 Moss Rock Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1157 sqft
Start Packing! This one level brick home features an Eat-in kitchen off of the spacious living room. A laundry room on the main level. Gas heat and gas water heater. Three roomy bedrooms and one with its own bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2805 Martin Street
2805 Martin Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL